Dearborn Schools returning to all virtual learning April 6-9

Dearborn Public Schools will return to virtual learning the week of April 6-9 as an added post-spring break precaution

DEARBORN — As an added precaution for students and staff returning from spring break, Dearborn Public Schools have decided to return to virtual learning for the week of April 6-9.

Upon students’ return to school from the break on April 6 , they will still attend live classes, but not face-to-face.

April 6, 8 and 9 will be changed to synchronous online learning. Wednesdays, including April 7, are already scheduled as online learning for all students.

Superintendent Glenn Maleyko has said he has visited every school in the district since students started returning on March 1 and that he is proud to see how students and staff have been following all COVID safety protocols.

“We will continue to place safety as a top priority,” he said. “And with an abundance of caution, we have decided to place all students on a virtual schedule for the week of April 6-9, following spring break. We still have some hurdles to face with the pandemic moving forward and I encourage everyone to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus.”

The return to virtual learning is only scheduled for the week of April 6- April 9.