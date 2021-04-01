Detroit expands COVID vaccination capacity at TCF Center

Detroit is adding more vaccine capacity at the TCF Center to accommodate eligibility expansions

DETROIT — The city of Detroit is adding more vaccine capacity at the TCF Center due to an influx of appointments resulting from eligibility expansions.

The city recently announced that all Detroit residents are eligible for the COVID vaccine, meaning any resident can call to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated at the TCF Center.

The TCF Center will start offering an indoor walk-up option to expand daily vaccination capacity from 5,000 doses per day to 8,000 doses per day, starting next week.

Beginning April 10, city employees can also bring family members with them to get vaccinated.

Those receiving the first dose will be able to receive the vaccine in their car through the drive-up site or by parking on the TCF rooftop deck and getting vaccinated inside the center.

“We want to provide the experience that makes each person most comfortable,” Mayor Mike Duggan said. “If you choose the drive up for your first dose, that’s where you’ll go for your second dose. The same applies if you choose the indoor location.”

Many people in the city remain uncertain about the vaccine, but Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist is urging people to reconsider.

“I’m saying this not at the lieutenant governor or the person working on these policy decisions, even though I am,” Gilchrist said. “I’m saying this as a man who has said goodbye to 27 people in my life because of COVID-19. If those people had had vaccines available to them they would not be dead.”

Vaccination appointments must be scheduled by calling 313-230-0505.

Detroit residents or employees over the age of 16 working at a job site in the city are eligible.

Those who select the indoor option should park on the rooftop garage off of Congress Street. The gate will be open and there is no payment or parking validation necessary.

Once parked, people are asked to follow the signs to the indoor vaccination site, check in and fill out their consent form prior to getting their shot.

City employees planning to get vaccinated can also bring their immediate family with them to be vaccinated, as long as they are age-eligible.

“We are getting closer to the day when city government will return to mostly normal operations and staffing,” Duggan said. “So it makes sense that we are not just protecting our employees against COVID, but protecting their households. Whether you’re a city budget analyst in City Hall, a police officer on patrol or a sanitation worker, you can call today to schedule an appointment for yourself and any age-eligible member of your household to all come down to TCF together on April 10 and get vaccinated as a family.”

The event will run from 10 a.m. until noon. Employees can call 313-230-0505 and let the operator know they are calling to schedule an appointment for City Employee Family Vaccination Day.

The event is available to any of the city’s 9,000 employees and those who work for affiliated city agencies.