Free COVID testing at Edsel Ford High School on April 5

DEARBORN – With spring break coming to an end, Dearborn Public Schools is offering free COVID-19 tests at Edsel Ford High School on Monday April 5.

The site will be offering free, rapid tests from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.and is being operated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Anyone in the area is being encouraged to use the site, especially people without symptoms.

The goal of the site is to help provide testing to families who may have traveled over spring break or gathered with other families for the Easter holiday so that they can get tested before students return to school and parents return to work.

Dearborn Public Schools reopens after spring break on April 6.

While a negative COVID test does not lessen quarantine requirements, those who may have traveled internationally still need to quarantine for seven days after their return and those who are considered a close contact for someone with COVID will need to quarantine according to guidelines provided by the health department.

Appointments for the rapid tests are requested and will result in a faster service, but walk-ins will be accepted. Face masks must be properly worn while on school property and social distancing protocols will be in place.

Edsel Ford High School is located at 20601 Rotunda Dr. and the testing will be conducted outdoors. Those who are coming for testing are requested to use the student parking lot entrance at the stoplight on Rotunda.

To register and schedule a test appointment, visit //honumg.info/EdselFordHS and the online form will also collect contact information and other details that will be needed before the testing.

“We realize that after more than a year of cancelled events, many of our families have plans to travel or visit with others over spring break this year,” Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said. “We encourage them to continue to be safe and wear masks and practice social distancing. Hopefully, they will also consider getting tested when they return, so they can have some assurance that memories, not disease, are all they are bringing back to share in Dearborn.”