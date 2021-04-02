Benny Napoleon’s daughter creates foundation in his honor

The late Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon's daughter has created a foundation for community advancement in his honor.

Napoleon was hospitalized in November due to COVID-19 complications, just days after winning re-election. He had agreed to go on a ventilator, but never recovered.

He died on Dec. 17 at 65-years-old.

“He said, ‘You know that we’ll have a vaccine by December,’” Tiffany Jackson, Napoleon’s only child, said. “He truly, truly had a heart of gold. My responsibility is to continue that.”

With the Benny N. Napoleon Foundation for Community Advancement, Jackson plans to do just that with the mission to continue Napoleon’s legacy by enhancing social, economic and educational opportunities within underserved communities.

The foundation is still in its early stages, but Jackson said she is ready to continue her father’s community work and is looking for volunteers and engagement.

To volunteer or donate, visit https://www.bennynapoleonfoundation.org/.