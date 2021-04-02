Dearborn officials proclaim April as Arab American Heritage Month

Dearborn's mayor and City Council have declared April as Arab American Heritage Month.

DEARBORN — Mayor Jack O’Reilly and the Dearborn City Council have declared April as Arab American Heritage Month.

The effort is meant to promote the many meaningful contributions Arab Americans make to the community and country.

“Arab Americans are an important part of our family here in Dearborn,” O’Reilly said. “This month gives us all an opportunity to learn more about the significant accomplishments and successes of Arab Americans.”

Throughout American history, Arab Americans have made substantial positive impacts in medicine, law, business, education, technology, government, military service, arts and culture and literature.

To honor Arab American Heritage Month, events will take place throughout the community.

The Dearborn Historical Museum will be opening an exhibition about the Southend neighborhood on April 19 and will emphasize the history of the neighborhood, including the groups of people who have called it their home over time.

The Arab American National Museum will host a number of events as well and will display weekly window installations by Yemeni American artist Yasmine Nasser Diaz, which will be viewable from the street throughout the month.

More information about the different events at the museum can be found at www.arabamericanmuseum.org.

Council President Susan Dabaja said she is grateful for the contribution made by Arab Americans.

“I am grateful for the contributions of Arab Americans across the country on many levels, in different professions, in our cultural and governmental institutions, our school districts and right here in Dearborn,” she said. “I love that we can celebrate and pay tribute to Arab Americans, many of which have helped shape my career and continue to inspire me and many others every day.”