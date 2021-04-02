In-person learning at Hamtramck Public Schools delayed

At Hamtramck Public Schools, the safety and well-being of our students, families and staff are our primary concern. We continue to work closely with the Wayne County Public Health Division to determine next steps.

Today, it was determined that we will need to delay the return to in-person learning in response to the increased travel and influx of COVID-19 variants. Thus, students in grades K-6 will be learning remotely the week of April 5. The return to in-person learning date for students in grades K-6 has now been pushed to the week of April 12. Grades 7-12 can still expect to return to in-person learning the week of April 19.