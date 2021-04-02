Wayne County Commissioners declare April as Arab American Heritage Month

Wayne County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a resolution by Commissioners Al Haidous (D-Wayne) and Sam Baydoun (D-Dearborn), recognizing April as Arab American Heritage Month.

The resolution was put forward by Commissioners Sam Baydoun (D-Dearborn) and Al Haidous (D-Wayne) to honor the county’s Arab American population and its numerous contributions.

In presenting the resolution, Baydoun and Haidous highlighted the ongoing contributions Arab American doctors, nurses and first responders continue to make during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as everyday contributions Arab Americans make to Wayne County and the nation.

The resolution notes that Arab Americans have been coming to the U.S. for more than a century, “in search of a destination that would provide greater economic, political and religious freedom” and building a stronger nation through their “family values, vibrant work ethic and dedication to education.”

“Thousands of Arab American doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals are putting their lives on the line to fight this invisible enemy and I would like to take this time to celebrate them as we recognize April as Arab American Heritage Month,” Baydoun said. “Our culture teaches us strong family values, vibrant work ethic, dedication to education and diversity in faith; and we are taught to use these values to strengthen our democracy and join all Americans in their desire to produce a peaceful and diverse society.”

“Be it resolved that the Wayne County Commission on this first day of April, 2021 recognizes the decades of contributions from the Arab American community in Wayne County, the state of Michigan and the United States,” the resolution read. “And proclaims April 2021 as Arab American Heritage Month and acknowledges their efforts that make Wayne County vibrant and diverse.”