Whitmer says there are currently no plans for new COVID-related restrictions

Despite a drastic rise in COVID cases throughout the state, Governor Whitmer does not plan on new restrictions.

LANSING — As COVID cases rise drastically throughout the state, Governor Whitmer said the plan to fight them does not involve new restrictions.

Since re-engaging different segments of the economy such as restaurants, entertainment venues and youth sports in February, the state’s COVID metrics have gone in the opposite direction, with cases, hospitalizations and death rates rising.

The last time the state had this kind of spike in cases was in October and November when the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued a pause that shut down indoor dining, gatherings and other social activities for more than two months.

Whitmer said, however, that will not be the state’s approach this time. Instead, the focus will remain on mask-wearing and vaccinations as she declared a goal of vaccinating 100,000 Michiganders each day.

She also referred to COVID variants, such as B.1.1.7, as major contributors to the spike in cases.