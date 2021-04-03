– From Nada Almawiri

My name is Nada and I am a Yemeni American student at the University of Detroit Mercy. My current instructor is Abbas Al Haj Ahmad, who is also a writer at The Arab American News. Mr. Abbas Al Haj Ahmad has been a great mentor, instructor and an active member of our community.

I am very saddened to see what has been happening in the last few days about the article that was published in 2017 addressing the issues of Yemeni Americans in Dearborn. That specific article was very important to spread awareness and highlight the issues of Yemeni Americans within our community.

The misinterpretation of the article by some of my fellow Yemeni Americans brought some backlash towards the newspaper and its publisher for no reason. I would like to apologize on behalf of my community members who used the text without context — let us build bridges and not walls.

Thank you for all the work and continuous effort to spread awareness in our community.