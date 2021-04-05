Operation Next seeking 100 Metro Detroiters for free advanced manufacturing training

Photo courtesy: The Workforce Intelligence Network of Southeast Michigan (WIN)

DETROIT – A no-cost skills training program is now open to Metro Detroiters that are considering a career in advanced manufacturing, and companies looking to to provide valuable skills training to employees.

Previously available to returning military vets, the Workforce Intelligence Network for Southeast Michigan (WIN) is now seeking civilians and companies to be included in the Operation Next advanced manufacturing training program.

100 slots are currently open for the free training program. Operation Next combines self-directed virtual learning with hands-on lab work to provide foundational knowledge, practical real-world skills, and credentials “sought after in today’s labor market”.

Participants can select one of four majors that will prepare them for in-demand manufacturing careers. Operation Next offers certification opportunities in:

Welding

Computer numerical control (CNC) machining

Industrial technology maintenance

Robotics

Trainees can complete Operation Next at their own pace, combining virtual and hands-on learning, at the LIFT facility in Corktown, at Macomb Community College, or Henry Ford College.

The program’s students earn industry-recognized, nationally-transferable credentials from the American Welding Society, the National Institute of Metalworking Skills or the Smart Automation Certification Alliance.

Alicia Amey, a 33-year-old Operation Next participant from St. Clair Shores, had a background in administration and schooling in social work prior to starting her welding journey.

“In the past, I spent too much time watching others make career strides while wondering if a woman could succeed in welding,” said Amey. “If you’re a minority that is hesitating to enter the world of manufacturing, this is an accessible, stepping-stone program focused on opportunity and success.”

The hybrid training is developed by LIFT, the Detroit-based Department of Defense-supported national manufacturing innovation institute.

This interested in Operation Next should complete the online Jobseeker interest form or Employer Interest Form. More information at: winintelligence.org/initiatives/opnext/