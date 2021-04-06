Nessel, other attorney generals, to fight sales of fake vaccination cards

A coalition of 45 attorneys general issued a letter to different companies’ CEOs to prevent people from selling fraudulent vaccination cards.

Attorney General Dana Nessel joined the coalition calling on Twitter, eBay, and Shopify to act immediately in preventing people from offering to sell the fraudulent CDC vaccination cards on their platforms.

“These cards look legitimate, but are anything but,” Nessel said. “By selling these fake vaccine cards, bad actors are undermining the public safety and prolonging this pandemic. My colleagues and I are urging Twitter, eBay and Shopify to help prevent the sale of these phony cards and protect the public health.”

Upon receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, legitimate vaccination cards are given by the providers.

With fake vaccine cards, people who are buying them are able to have their own information added or add it themselves to make it appear as if they have been vaccinated.

In a press release provided by Nessel’s office, they said that the deceptive cards “threaten the health of our communities, slow progress in getting people protected from the virus, and violate many state laws.”

In their letter to the companies’ CEOs, the attorneys general ask them to monitor their platforms for ads or links selling blank or fraudulently completed vaccination cards, promptly remove such ads, and preserve records and information about the ads and the people posting the ads.

Joining Nessel in sending this letter are the attorneys general of Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.