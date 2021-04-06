Governor receives first COVID vaccine dose as Michiganders 16 and older become eligible

Governor Whitmer receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the state's chief medical exec Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Tuesday April 6. Photo: Office of the Governor

LANSING – On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Whitmer became eligible for the dose on April 5, along with all Michiganders age 16 years or older.

The governor was by joined her daughter and seven Metro Detroit teens who received their vaccinations from Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive, and a Henry Ford Health Systems official.

All individuals 16 and 17 years of age are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine only. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for those 18 years and older, due to them being approved only for that age group. Any minors ages 16 and 17 will need a parent or legal guardian to accompany them to their appointment to provide consent to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In some counties, the parent or legal guardian may be able to provide consent through a note or a phone call that has been verified by two nurses. The state recommends people check with their vaccine provider first to see if this is an option where they live.

“I encourage parents to help their 16- and 17-year-old teens register for the vaccine and accompany them to their appointment, so that they can look forward to a safe, normal summer,” Whitmer said. “Everyone in Michigan is now eligible to get the vaccine, and I urge all Michiganders to get vaccinated to protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19. Let’s beat COVID-19 together.”

Michigan has administered 4,706,383 vaccines to date, and wants to meet its goal of vaccinating at least 70 parent of its population ages 16 and older as soon as possible. Whitmer has also announced her administration’s goal to administer 100,000 shots a day. Ford Field has been the site for mass vaccinations in the state since late last month.