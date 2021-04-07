State Rep. Jewell Jones reportedly facing charges following vehicle accident

State Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) awaits arraignment following a vehicle accident.

LANSING — Sources have reported that Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones is awaiting arraignment following a vehicle accident.

Jones (D-Inkster), represents the 11th District, which is all of Garden City and Inkster and portions of Dearborn Heights, Livonia and Westland. He is 25-years-old and reportedly facing multiple charges following an accident on I-96 near Fowlerville.

“I can confirm troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post were dispatched to a crash in Livingston County along I-96 last night, Tuesday, April 6,” MSP spokeswoman Lori Dougovito told the Detroit Free Press. “The resulting investigation led to the arrest of a 25-year-old male from Inkster. The report has been submitted to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office for review.”

While MSP would not confirm the identity, a Livingston County Sheriff told Fox 2 Detroit that Jones had been released from custody pending lab results.

Jones was originally scheduled to be arraigned on April 7, but that was changed and a new scheduled date has not been released.