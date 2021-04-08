More mobile vaccine clinics coming to Detroit, Hamtramck; doses at universities

MICHIGAN — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced on Thursday it is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination efforts by increasing mobile vaccine clinics and bringing vaccines to participating vaccines.
Starting April 14, expanded mobile clinics in Detroit and Hamtramck will offer vaccine outreach in to vulnerability communities. Workers will go into communities and help community members register for Ford Field vaccinations or participate in that day’s mobile clinic. These mobile clinics will have the capacity to vaccinate up to 500 residents per day.
Mobile Clinic locations take place at the following locations:
- April 14: Detroit Job Corps Center, 11801 Woodrow Wilson St., Detroit, and Shrine of Black Madonna, 7625 Linwood St., Detroit
- April 15: Historic King Solomon Church, 6100 14th, Detroit and Salvation Army Harbor Light, 3737 Lawton St., Detroit
- April 16: Ernst T. Ford Field Rec. Center, 10 Pitkin St., Detroit and Wings of Love, 17133 John R St., Detroit
- April 19: Historic Little Rock Baptist Church, 9000 Woodward, Detroit and Greater New Mt. Moriah, 586 Owen St., Detroit
- April 20: YPAC/YALA, 2112 Holbrook St., Hamtramck and Kabob House, 11405 Contant St., Hamtramck
- April 21: Russell Street Baptist Church, 8700 Chrysler Dr., Detroit and Hyacinth Church, 3151 Farnsworth St., Detroit (tentative)
- April 22: New Greater Zion Hill MBC, 18891 St. Louis St., Detroit and Perfecting Church, 7616 Nevada, Detroit
By allocating vaccines to universities, the state intends to vaccinate students before they return home for the summer. Nearly 16,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses are being shipped to local health departments associated with participating colleges and universities across the state.
Twenty-six colleges and universities are participating in the vaccination effort including:
Andrews University
Albion College
Central Michigan University
College for Creative Studies
University of Michigan-Detroit
Ferris State University
University of Michigan-Flint
Michigan State University
Western Michigan University
Kalamazoo College
Davenport University
Calvin University
Cornerstone University
Adrian College
Northern Michigan University
Alma College
Oakland University
Lawrence Technological University
Rochester University
Grand Valley State University
Saginaw Valley State University
Eastern Michigan University
Concordia University Ann Arbor
University of Michigan
Wayne State University
Finlandia University
“We are committed to making vaccine accessibility simple and equitable, which is why we are mobilizing efforts to bring vaccines to college students, and to those who are most vulnerable or do not have access to transportation,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “These efforts will help us reach our goal of vaccinating at least 70 percent of Michiganders age 16 and up as quickly as possible.”
All Michiganders, 16 and older, are now eligible for a shot. Find out more at vaccinefinder.org/search
All individuals 16 and 17 years of age are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine only. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for those 18 years and older. Any minors ages 16 and 17 will need a parent or legal guardian to accompany them to their appointment to provide consent to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
