More mobile vaccine clinics coming to Detroit, Hamtramck; doses at universities

A mobile vaccine clinic in Hamtramck. Photo courtesy: City of Hamtramck

MICHIGAN — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced on Thursday it is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination efforts by increasing mobile vaccine clinics and bringing vaccines to participating vaccines.

Starting April 14, expanded mobile clinics in Detroit and Hamtramck will offer vaccine outreach in to vulnerability communities. Workers will go into communities and help community members register for Ford Field vaccinations or participate in that day’s mobile clinic. These mobile clinics will have the capacity to vaccinate up to 500 residents per day.

Mobile Clinic locations take place at the following locations:

April 14: Detroit Job Corps Center, 11801 Woodrow Wilson St., Detroit, and Shrine of Black Madonna, 7625 Linwood St., Detroit

April 14: and April 15: Historic King Solomon Church, 6100 14th, Detroit and Salvation Army Harbor Light, 3737 Lawton St., Detroit

April 15: and April 16: Ernst T. Ford Field Rec. Center, 10 Pitkin St., Detroit and Wings of Love, 17133 John R St., Detroit

April 16: and April 19: Historic Little Rock Baptist Church, 9000 Woodward, Detroit and Greater New Mt. Moriah, 586 Owen St., Detroit

April 19: and April 20: YPAC/YALA, 2112 Holbrook St., Hamtramck and Kabob House, 11405 Contant St., Hamtramck

April 20: and April 21: Russell Street Baptist Church, 8700 Chrysler Dr., Detroit and Hyacinth Church, 3151 Farnsworth St., Detroit (tentative)

April 21: and April 22: New Greater Zion Hill MBC, 18891 St. Louis St., Detroit and Perfecting Church, 7616 Nevada, Detroit

By allocating vaccines to universities, the state intends to vaccinate students before they return home for the summer. Nearly 16,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses are being shipped to local health departments associated with participating colleges and universities across the state.

Twenty-six colleges and universities are participating in the vaccination effort including:

Andrews University

Albion College

Central Michigan University

College for Creative Studies

University of Michigan-Detroit

Ferris State University

University of Michigan-Flint

Michigan State University

Western Michigan University

Kalamazoo College

Davenport University

Calvin University

Cornerstone University

Adrian College

Northern Michigan University

Alma College

Oakland University

Lawrence Technological University

Rochester University

Grand Valley State University

Saginaw Valley State University

Eastern Michigan University

Concordia University Ann Arbor

University of Michigan

Wayne State University

Finlandia University

“We are committed to making vaccine accessibility simple and equitable, which is why we are mobilizing efforts to bring vaccines to college students, and to those who are most vulnerable or do not have access to transportation,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “These efforts will help us reach our goal of vaccinating at least 70 percent of Michiganders age 16 and up as quickly as possible.”

All Michiganders, 16 and older, are now eligible for a shot. Find out more at vaccinefinder.org/search

All individuals 16 and 17 years of age are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine only. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for those 18 years and older. Any minors ages 16 and 17 will need a parent or legal guardian to accompany them to their appointment to provide consent to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.