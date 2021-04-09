“Barber Al” announces candidacy for Dearborn City Council

Uppercutz in Dearborn owner Ali Alhashemi announced his candidacy for Dearborn City Council. Photo: Ali Alhashemi Twitter profile

DEARBORN — Ali Alhashemi, owner of Uppercutz in Dearborn, has announced that he will be running for a seat on the Dearborn City Council.

Alhashemi, better known as “Barber Al,” is a 26-year-old barber born to Iraqi American immigrants.

“My parents came to this country, to this city, in pursuit of the American dream,” he said. “Finding home in Dearborn meant everything to my family. When we had nothing, our city and our community rose up and helped us get on our feet. I am running for City Council because it is my duty to serve this city and give back to the community that gave me everything.”

Born in Phoenix, Alhashemi and his family moved to Dearborn when he was young and that’s where he has built his roots, from being a homeowner, starting a family, opening three barber shops in Dearborn and surrounding areas, with a fourth small business in the heart of Downtown Dearborn expected to open soon.



“Dearborn is home,” he said. “I am invested in its well-being. Day in and day out I hear the stories of Dearborn residents on my chair, from teenagers discussing the issues that matter to them, like opioid and drug addiction, to our elderly community looking for spaces and programming that will engage them. I am running for City Council because I am committed to building the social infrastructure to create a healthier, wealthier and more resilient Dearborn.”

Alhashemi’s campaign will focus on revitalizing the city’s economic development plans, lowering taxes, investing in the arts and culture scene and incentivizing small businesses to put down roots in Dearborn, among other issues.

“Win or lose, this is my city,” he said. “I am here to stay and I will continue to advocate for the issues that matter most to Dearborn residents. If elected, I will work to ensure every member of this city is seen and heard because Dearborn deserves better.”