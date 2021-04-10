Dr. Maya Hammoud elected at-large member of NBME Executive Board

Dr. Maya Hammoud. Photo: NBME

Dr. Maya Hammoud has been elected as an at-large member of the National Board of Medical Examiners’ Executive Board.

Hammoud, originally from Dearborn, has chaired the NBME’s International Foundations of Medicine® (IFOM®) Committee since 2016 and currently serves on the International Oversight Committee.

The NBME is a leading organization that assesses physicians and other health professionals, and conducts research in evaluation development of assessment instruments, in order to protect public health. It also develops exams to evaluate competence for attaining medical licenses.

The Executive Board is composed of health care professionals and other leaders hailing from influential institutions across the United States. Members share in the NBME’s mission of protecting the health of the public through state-of-the-art assessment of health professionals.

The organization was founded in 1915 to elevate the standard of qualification for the practice of medicine and surgery and to provide a means for recognition of qualified persons to practice in any state or territory of the U.S. without further examination by their licensing boards.

Hammoud’s selection comes as part of the NBME’s annual meeting to elect new members to its Executive Board. The Board is composed of health care professionals and other leaders hailing from influential institutions across the U.S. It oversees all activities of the NBME and has full authority to act for the NBME membership between the annual meetings

“I am honored and look forward to joining NBME’s Executive Board and contributing to the strategic governance of this important organization,” Hammoud said. “NBME does excellent work, and I could not think of a more exciting time to join the board of this organization as it takes fresh approaches to innovations to advance medical education and assessment.”

Hammoud is chief of the Women’s Health Division, associate chair for education, the J. Robert Willson research professor of obstetrics and gynecology and professor of Learning Health Sciences at the University of Michigan Medical School. She earned her medical degree at the University of Michigan.