Biden greets Muslims as they observe the holy month of Ramadan

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden issued a statement marking the beginning of Ramadan to all Muslim communities.

WASHINGTON D.C. – President Joe Biden issued a statement marking the beginning of Ramadan to all Muslim communities.

“In this pandemic, friends and loved one cannot yet gather together in celebration and congregation, and far too many families will sit down for iftar with loved ones missing,” the statement said. “Yet, our Muslim communities begin the month of revelation with renewed hope. Many will focus on increasing their consciousness of the presence of God in their lives, reaffirming their commitment to the service of others that their faith compels, and expressing gratitude for the blessings they enjoy—health, well-being, and life itself.”

The statement also said that Muslim Americans have enriched the country as they are “as diverse and vibrant as the America they have helped build.”

“Today, Muslims are leading in our effort to fight COVID-19, playing a pioneering role in vaccine development and serving as frontline health care workers,” the statement said. “They are creating jobs as entrepreneurs and business owners, risking their lives as first responders, teaching in our schools, serving as dedicated public servants across the nation, and playing a leading role in our ongoing struggle for racial equity and social justice.”

The Biden’s’ statement also said that the crimes against Muslim Americans must stop.

“But still, Muslim Americans continue to be targeted by bullying, bigotry, and hate crimes,” the statement said. “This prejudice and these attacks are wrong. They are unacceptable. And they must stop. No one in America should ever live in fear of expressing his or her faith. And my administration will work tirelessly to protect the rights and safety of all people.”

The Biden’s said that they will continue to stand up for human rights everywhere, including Muslim communities all over the world.

“As we remember those who we have lost since last Ramadan, we are hopeful for brighter days ahead,” the statement said. “The Holy Qur’an reminds us that, ‘God is the light of the heavens and earth,’ who leads us out of darkness to the light. Although our White House festivities will be held virtually this Ramadan, Jill and I look forward to resuming the traditional White House Eid celebration in person next year, inshallah. We wish your families and inspiring and rewarding month.”