CDC and FDA recommends ‘pause’ for J&J COVID vaccine over clot reports

WASHINGTON D.C. – In a joint statement from the CDC and FDA, they announced the recommendation of a “pause” on using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The agencies are investigating unusual blood clots in six women that occurred from six to 13 days after being vaccinated.

The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

The reports presented appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities have possibly linked to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been distributed throughout the U.S. with most cases having mild or no side effects.

While the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines make up a majority of the vaccines distributed so far, federal vaccine distribution sites will pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Janet Woodcock, FDA Acting Commissioner, said this is a rare occurrence.

“I’d like to stress these events appear to be extremely rare,” she said. “However, COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority.”

A CDC committee will meet April 14 to discuss the cases while the FDA has launched an investigation into the cause of the clots.

The CDC and FDA are recommending people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who are experiencing severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving the vaccine to contact their health care provider.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said they are aware of the reports but that no link to the vaccine has been established but they are delaying the rollout of the vaccine in Europe.

Health authorities also cautioned against using the blood-thinner heparin as it may be dangerous. These clotting issues are expected to be treated as if the patient had a heparin reaction by using different kinds of blood thinners and sometimes antibody infusions.

The FDA and CDC are expecting their investigation to be complete within a few days.