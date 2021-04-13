HAP selects Hassan F. Abdallah as interim Chief Compliance Officer

Health Alliance Plan (HAP), the insurance subsidiary of Henry Ford Health System, has named Hassan F. Abdallah as their interim Chief Compliance Officer.

DEARBORN – Health Alliance Plan (HAP), the insurance subsidiary of Henry Ford Health System, has named Hassan F. Abdallah as their interim Chief Compliance Officer.

As the interim CCO, Abdallah will be responsible for ensuring the organization complies with federal and state laws, regulatory requirements and leading the organization in external audits with government agencies.

The compliance department is also responsible for detecting, preventing and investigating reported incidents of health care fraud, waste and abuse.

Abdallah is becoming one of the youngest executive leaders in HAP’s 60 year history and one of the youngest healthcare executives in the country.

Since the start of his career, Abdallah has worked in organizational and regulatory compliance in both financial and healthcare industries and most recently served as HAP’s Director of Compliance.

Abdallah also has experience in government audit representation, enterprise risk management, corporate integrity agreements, OIG/CMS audits, contract management and federal sentencing guidelines governed by the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

Abdallah is a Dearborn native, Fordson alumni and holds a Juris Doctorate (JD) from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School, a Bachelors in Economics and Finance from Wayne State University and carries a Certified Healthcare Compliance (CHC) and Certified Professional Contract Manager (CPCM) designation.