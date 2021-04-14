CDC advisers to meet Wednesday to discuss J&J vaccine

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are set to meet Wednesday to review blood clot cases among people who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine.
The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended on Tuesday the U.S. pause the use of the single-shot J&J vaccine after six reported national cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot. The six cases were among more than 6.8 million Americans who have received a dose of that vaccine.
The recommendation to pause comes out of “an abundance of caution,” the agencies said, and these cases “appear to be extremely rare.”
“Less than 1 in a million,” Dr. Anthony Fauci noted Tuesday during a White House briefing.
A George Washington University professor told CNN that it makes sense to pause to get a sense for whether the clots are a real phenomenon, whether they really are associated with the vaccine and who in particular might be at highest risk.
“The way I want people to look at it is this: These vaccines are incredibly effective,” Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, told CNN. “You’re much more likely to die of the coronavirus than you are to have a significant complication from these vaccines,”
Fauci told CNN that the “pause” highlights science officials’ commitment to vaccine safety, even though the clots are a very rare event. Fauci said he had no reason to believe there were many more cases, but the pause will let officials take a look to see if there are.
“If anyone’s got a doubt that they may not be taking safety very seriously, I think this is an affirmation that safety is a primary consideration when it comes to the FDA and the CDC,” he said. “That’s why it was done and that’s why it’s a pause. It isn’t a cancellation; it’s a pause.”
The vaccine is an important component of an arsenal of vaccines available to combat another possible COVID-19 surge, as variants of the virus spread across the country, including Michigan, and cases and hospitalizations are inching upward, predominantly among younger people who haven’t yet been vaccinated.
