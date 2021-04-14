CDC advisers to meet Wednesday to discuss J&J vaccine

Photo: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are set to meet Wednesday to review blood clot cases among people who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended on Tuesday the U.S. pause the use of the single-shot J&J vaccine after six reported national cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot. The six cases were among more than 6.8 million Americans who have received a dose of that vaccine.

The recommendation to pause comes out of “an abundance of caution,” the agencies said, and these cases “appear to be extremely rare.”

“Less than 1 in a million,” Dr. Anthony Fauci noted Tuesday during a White House briefing.

A George Washington University professor told CNN that it makes sense to pause to get a sense for whether the clots are a real phenomenon, whether they really are associated with the vaccine and who in particular might be at highest risk.

“The way I want people to look at it is this: These vaccines are incredibly effective,” Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, told CNN. “You’re much more likely to die of the coronavirus than you are to have a significant complication from these vaccines,”

Fauci told CNN that the “pause” highlights science officials’ commitment to vaccine safety, even though the clots are a very rare event. Fauci said he had no reason to believe there were many more cases, but the pause will let officials take a look to see if there are.

“If anyone’s got a doubt that they may not be taking safety very seriously, I think this is an affirmation that safety is a primary consideration when it comes to the FDA and the CDC,” he said. “That’s why it was done and that’s why it’s a pause. It isn’t a cancellation; it’s a pause.”

The vaccine is an important component of an arsenal of vaccines available to combat another possible COVID-19 surge, as variants of the virus spread across the country, including Michigan, and cases and hospitalizations are inching upward, predominantly among younger people who haven’t yet been vaccinated.

The pause in delivery of the J&J vaccine may have a significant impact on college students, who were key targets for the shot before leaving school at the end of the spring semester. But state officials have said that though the pause is not good news, it is not going to cripple vaccine efforts. In Ohio, for example, CNN reported most of the mass vaccination clinics and university clinics that planned to offer that vaccine this week will instead offer either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.