Dearborn approves temporary pop-up food businesses during Ramadan

DEARBORN — The Dearborn City Council approved temporary pop-up outdoor food businesses to operate to accommodate Ramadan gatherings.

The initiative is intended to encourage individuals to celebrate Ramadan safely while practicing social distancing and was recommended by Mayor Jack O’Reilly’s administration and approved by the City Council.

The pop-up locations must partner with a brick-and-mortar location in order to open and may operate from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m., following state guidelines.

The pop-ups must also obtain the appropriate permits from the Economic and Community Development (ECD) Department and the Wayne County Health Department.

The application for the ECD permit can be found on the city’s website at https://cityofdearborn.org/services/permits/apply-for-permits.

The businesses that the pop-ups partner with will be required to go through an outdoor service approval process with the ECD if they have not already done so.

Diners will still be required to follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask when not seated and maintaining a six foot distance from other parties, and no more than six people can sit together at one table.

The pop-ups will be allowed to operate until May 13, which is the end of the observation of Ramadan.