Abdul El-Sayed endorses Abdullah Hammoud for Dearborn Mayor

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud (D-Dearborn)

DEARBORN – Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, former Detroit Health Director and gubernatorial candidate, is endorsing State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud’s campaign for mayor.

“Rep. Hammoud is the right person to lead Dearborn at this critical time in the City’s history,” El-Sayed said. “We are navigating not only the COVID-19 pandemic, but also a key moment for shaping the future of Dearborn. Abdullah has proven he is the leader our community needs and is the strongest candidate to continue making progress for Dearborn residents.”

Hammoud said that this endorsement is important to his campaign.

“I am grateful for Abdul’s support in this important campaign,” Hammoud said. “He has shown us the power of building diverse coalitions and grassroots support. Across this campaign, my team and I are committed to following that example to build a movement for Dearborn’s future.”

Hammoud announced his candidacy earlier this year and has already earned endorsements from the UAW Region 1A, the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters, and Emgage.

The primary election is set for August 3, 2021.