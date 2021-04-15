Funeral assistance available to those who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19

Photo: Erik Ljung/Newsy

DETROIT – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) announced on Thursday that FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) has begun accepting applications for funeral assistance for Michiganders who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19. Tlaib helped pass the funeral assistance program as part of the American Rescue Plan last month.

Michiganders who paid for funeral expenses after January 20, 2020, for an individual whose death may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19 can apply for up to $9,000 of assistance per funeral through FEMA’s dedicated call center at 844-684-6333; Tuesday-Thursday, 800-462-7585, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. ET – 9 p.m. ET. No online applications will be accepted.

Who can apply for assistance?

You may qualify if: You are a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who paid for funeral expenses after January 20, 2020, and the funeral expenses were for an individual whose death in the U.S., its territories or the District of Columbia, may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19.

Individuals may apply for assistance for multiple funerals.

How do Michiganders apply?

No online applications will be accepted.

Multilingual services will be available.

What information do Michiganders need to provide?

The applicant responsible for COVID-19 funeral expenses will need to provide the following information below when they call FEMA to register for assistance. FEMA recommends gathering this information ahead of the application process:

Social Security number for the applicant and the deceased individual

Date of birth for the applicant and the deceased individual

Official Death Certificate

Current mailing address for the applicant

Current telephone number for the applicant

Location or address where the deceased individual passed away

Information about burial or funeral insurance policies

Information about other funeral assistance received, such as donations

CARES Act grants and assistance from voluntary organizations

Routing and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account (for direct deposit, if requested)

“COVID-19 has forever changed our lives, our families, and our communities,” said Tlaib. “Many families who were struggling before the pandemic were not only hit with more financial strain, but also had to deal with losing a loved one and finding a way to give them a proper funeral.

“I know that no amount of money can heal the loss of a loved one, but I truly hope that this grant program will bring some comfort and ease to those Michiganders who are still struggling during this pandemic while also grieving their loved ones.”

Go to www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance for more information