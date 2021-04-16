Charges announced against State Rep. Jewell Jones

State Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster)

LANSING – State Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) was arraigned on charges brought forth after a vehicle incident in Livingston County on April 6.

According to several reports, Jones was so confrontational after drunkenly driving his vehicle into a ditch on I-96, that state troopers had to use a taser and pepper spray on him.

The complaint also said that Jones had a blood alcohol content of at least 0.17 percent which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Carolyn Henry, Livingston County’s Chief Assistant Prosecutor, said that Jones was driving so erratically from Southfield to Fowlerville that numerous other motorists had called 911 to report his driving.

Upon driving his vehicle into a ditch, Jones’ unidentified passenger required medical attention and Jones became confrontational with first responders.

Henry also said that Jones had a semi-automatic .40 caliber Glock handgun in the cupholder of the vehicle.

At the arraignment on Friday, a magistrate in Howell District Court released Jones on a $15,000 personal bond, meaning he did not have to post any money, and also ordered him to abstain from alcohol, illegal drug and recreational marijuana use, submit to random alcohol and drug testing, and surrender to the Michigan State Police all weapons except those he needs for his National Guard duty.

Jones is charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer, operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving.

Resisting and obstructing a police officer carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and Jones faces four counts under that charge, two Michigan State Police troopers, one Fowlerville police officer, and one paramedic.

Ali Hammoud, the attorney representing Jones, said that Jones is presumed innocent and that Jones is an auxiliary police officer in Inkster and a deacon in his church.

The 26-year-old represents the 11th District, which includes Garden City, Inkster, and portions of Dearborn Heights, Livonia, and Westland.

It is not yet clear if Jones will face any discipline in the Legislature as the outcome of his case is still pending.