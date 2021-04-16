Construction noise to be present in East Dearborn

DTE will be conducting construction work in East Dearborn, which may produce nighttime noise from April 14 until June 16.

DEARBORN — An essential project related to the sewer separation project will cause construction noise for residents in the area of Chase and Donald.

The project is expected to bring noise from 7 a.m. until midnight from April 14 until June 16.

The construction project is being conducted by DTE, but is necessary in order for the city to proceed with the sewer separation project in the area.

Due to the timing for the storm sewer project being tight, DTE was permitted to work during the extended hours in order to meet the city’s deadline.

Yunus Patel, the city engineer, said this is a necessary disruption.

“We know the nighttime noise will be inconvenient for our residents and we regret that this is necessary,” Patel said. “But this is an important project that must be completed as quickly as possible.”

DTE has agreed to relocate an electrical duct bank along Chase Road so that the city contractors can construct a 36-inch storm sewer across Chase Road at Donald Street to transport storm drainage from the area surrounded by Chase, Paul, Middlesex and Alber streets.