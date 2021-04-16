Local realtor announces candidacy for Dearborn Heights City Council

Hassan Ahmad

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Hassan Ahmad, a resident for more than 15 years and a real estate broker with Re/Max Leading Edge is running for City Council.

After moving to Dearborn Heights, Ahmad met his wife and had a daughter and two sons, who attend school in the city.

“Being the proud product of this city, I have come to know the strides we have accomplished in the past and the areas of improvement that need to be addressed to move our city to the next level,” he said. “I felt encouraged to run for City Council to help advance the city and ensure our residents are provided with the best customer service they deserve.”

Ahmad said that his family and all Dearborn Heights families are the reason for his drive.

“Community service is something that has been instilled in me at a very young age,” he said. “It is a passion and a lifestyle. My bid for City Council seems the perfect opportunity to invest my experience, time and efforts and help advance our city. I strongly believe that my education, coupled with my work experience, ethics and passion for public service, make me the right candidate for this job, which I take very seriously.”

Over the last 20 years, Ahmad has been involved with several organizations and is a gubernatorial appointee currently serving on the Michigan Board of Real Estate Brokers and Salespersons as well as the treasurer of Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities (LAHC), which provides vital services to low-income people through multiple programs.

Ahmad said that he wants to work together with everyone in the city and bridge any gaps.

“I am here to create bridges amongst various departments such as the mayor’s office, the Police, Fire and Economic Development Departments, senior services, to name a few,” he said. “It is imperative to put our political and personal differences aside and serve the public that has entrusted us to do so.

“I am cognizant of the great responsibilities that I will be entrusted to hold and the time and effort that I must put forth to serve. As a parent, I am ready to fight for my children and every child who lives in the city. As a son, I am willing to go the extra mile to ensure our senior citizens are treated with dignity and respect. As a resident of this city, I want to ensure that the residents’ needs are met to the best of our ability.”

Ahmad earned a degree in engineering from Oakland University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix. In 2016, he was appointed to the City Tax Appeal Board, where he currently helps address tax concerns, was appointed by former Governor Snyder in 2018 to the Michigan Board of Real Estate Brokers and Salespersons and was voted president of the Dearborn area Board of Realtors in 2020 after being named realtor of the year in 2019. Ahmad also volunteers for Habitat for Humanity, Dearborn Firefighters Burn Drive and the Michigan Veterans Foundation.

“A great city is measured by the quality of the lives of the people who live in it and that is why I made the decision to run for office,” he said. “Our campaign is focused on improving public services, affordable housing, public safety and transparency in government.”

Ahmad also said he wants to create opportunities for youth to grow and find their passion, as well as people to find their creativity.

“We want to create a climate that inspires businesses and entrepreneurs to follow their creativity and invest in their ideas here in Dearborn Heights,” he said. “My vision is for families to enjoy what the city has to offer and look forward to more growth opportunities in the years ahead.”