Dearborn Heights seeking businesses to advertise for its newsletter

Dearborn Heights Today Newsletter

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The spring and summer issue of the Dearborn Heights Today Newsletter is in the early stages of development and looking for advertisements.

The newsletter will be mailed to nearly 24,500 homes and businesses throughout Dearborn Heights in May and will also be available on the city’s website.

The city is looking for businesses that are interested in advertising to give themselves more exposure.

Prices for advertisement slots range from $175 to $1,000, depending on the size of the advertisement.

Applications for business advertisements are due by April 30 and checks should be made payable to the city of Dearborn Heights.

Payment in full and a copy of the ad must accompany the space reservation and must be proofread prior to submission.

Anyone with questions are encouraged to contact City Hall or Bob Ankrapp at bankrapp@ci.dearborn-heights.mi.us.