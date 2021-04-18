No appointment necessary walk-ups accepted at all Wayne County vaccine clinics

All county sites will offer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, depending on current supplies and shipments. Photo: Steven Cornfield

WAYNE COUNTY – All Wayne County vaccine sites will now accept walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations appointments during regular clinic hours from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Residents and workers may still schedule a vaccination appointment with the Wayne County Health Department by calling toll-free 1-866-610-3885. All County sites will accept residents and workers age 16 and older from all Wayne County communities.

Detroit residents should call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment through the Detroit Health Department. All county sites will offer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, depending on current supplies and shipments.

The Wayne County Health Department is also adding two new COVID-19 vaccination clinics, one in Belleville and another in Flat Rock. The expansion will increase the County’s weekly capacity to as many as 20,000 administered doses between a total of four vaccine clinics.

“Our goal is to get as many shots in arms as fast as we can, and to make it easy for our residents to do that,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “We have vaccine. We have four regional clinics. Now is the time for everyone to get vaccinated. The surest way we can put this pandemic behind us is for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The Belleville clinic will open Monday (April 19) at Wayne County Community College-Ted Scott Campus, 9555 Haggerty Road, Belleville, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Flat Rock clinic will also open Monday and will be located at the Flat Rock Community Center, 1 Maguire Street, Flat Rock. The Flat Rock clinic will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

In addition to the two new clinics, the Wayne County Public Health Department welcomes walk-up appointments at its Taylor Clinic 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. This clinic is located at the Wayne County Community College – Downriver Campus, 21000 Northline Rd., Taylor.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination locations, visit www.waynecounty.com/covid19 or call 1-866-610-3885 to schedule an appointment.