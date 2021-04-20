Dearborn vaccination center accepting walk-ins through Thursday

Photo courtesy: City of Dearborn

DEARBORN – No appointment is needed to get a COVID-19 vaccinations shot at Dearborn’s vaccination center Tuesday through Thursday, April 22.

The City of Dearborn is informing residents of how easy it is for people 18 and older who live in Wayne County to get the shot in a convenient quick way. Most people are out within 25 minutes, the city says.

The vaccines are the two-dose Moderna shots. Moderna is approved for those 18 and over.

Walk-ins are welcome at the Consolidated Vaccination Center in Dearborn 8 a.m. to noon, 1:30 to 6 p.m., and 6:30 to 7 p.m., located at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave.

Appointments are still preferred and are the most efficient way to get a shot. Make one at www.cityofdearborn.org/covid

Masks covering your mouth and nose are required to enter and remain in the building. People will be screened at the door as part of the health protocol.

The Consolidated Vaccination Center is supported by Wayne County.