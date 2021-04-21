Dearborn Heights offering a free vaccination clinic on April 25

Berwyn Senior Center at 16155 Richardson Street.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – In the continued fight against COVID-19, the city of Dearborn Heights will be offering a free vaccination clinic on April 25.

The city will be offering the Moderna vaccine at the Berwyn Senior Center to anyone interested.

The event will run from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and is open to residents of all communities.

Appointments for the second dose will be provided at the time of vaccination and recipients must be 18-years-old or older.

Appointments are required for the first dose and can be scheduled online or residents without access to a computer can call the designated city hall telephone number at 313-791-3420 to schedule an appointment.

Subject to vaccine availability, walk-ins may be accepted after 3:00 p.m.

The event was organized by Mayor Bill Bazzi in partnership with the C-ASIST Family Clinic whose staff will be administering the vaccinations.

“I’m pleased we are able to help our residents who still need to secure their vaccinations against the COVID virus,” Bazzi said. “We hope residents from all neighboring communities will join us so they can help protect themselves and their loved ones. We appreciate the employees from Dearborn’s C-ASIST Family Clinic for all their help, expertise, and assistance.”