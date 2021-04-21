Free student robotics and mechanical engineering fest scheduled for Friday April 23

The City of Dearborn Heights is partnering with Lawrence Technological University to provide a free event for local students.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Local middle and high school robotics and engineering clubs, teams, and other students interested are invited to a Robotics & Mechanical Engineering Fest.

The event is free on Friday, April 23 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Hype Athletics at 23302 West Warren in Dearborn Heights.

The event is a cooperative effort between the city and Lawrence Technological University (LTU) and will feature an up-close experience with the workings and products of collegiate-level engineering and robotics fields, with the chance to observe displays of actual robots and motorsport vehicles in action.

Students will also have an opportunity to share questions with LTU students who engineered their products as well as some LTU professors.

The event is open to all students in grades seven through 12 throughout Southeast Michigan that are interested.

While the event is free, those interested must register online by April 22.

Student robotics teams may also bring their own robots to display by emailing DH4Community@gmail.com in advance for approval and instructions.

“We’re excited to see LTU bring its resources to Dearborn Heights and put them on display for our area’s students,” Mayor Bill Bazzi said. “Coming from the engineering profession myself, it gives me great pleasure to promote all exciting possibilities this profession offers with our young students. After all, they – in every sense of the word – represent the next generation of professionals who will bring us the products and services we’ll need and use daily to help enrich our lives.”

Bazzi also said anyone interested should attend.

“LTU is one of the nation’s premier engineering schools, so the students who attend this event will see and hear about projects that have been designed and built by the best of the best,” he said. “I am also grateful to Hype Athletics for their part in sharing their facilities with us. I hope all school districts from throughout the area will encourage their students and instructors who are interested in these disciplines to come check it out.”

While the event is outdoors, all participants are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing and safety protocols in the interest of adherence to COVID safety measures.