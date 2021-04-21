House passes NO BAN act, seeking to limiting presidential ability to impose discriminatory travel bans

Photo: Daniel J. Macy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, the U.S. House passed the NO BAN act, or H.R. 1333, which would limit presidents’ authority to suspend or restrict people from entering the country.

The act also prohibits religious discrimination in various immigration-related decisions, such as whether to issue an immigrant or nonimmigrant visa, unless there is a legal basis for such discrimination. The act says a president may temporarily restrict the entry of anyone after the State Department determines that the restriction would address specific and credible facts that threaten the country’s interests such as security or public safety.

The act would direct the State Department and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to consult with Congress, before imposing a restriction, otherwise the restriction would be immediately terminate.

Individuals or entities present in the country and unlawfully harmed by such a restriction would be able sue in federal court. DHS may suspend the entry of aliens traveling to the U.S. on a commercial airline that failed to comply with regulations related to detecting fraudulent travel document

The legislation came about last year introduced, no doubt in reaction to former President Trump’s travel ban covering several Muslim-majority countries. That ban separated families, deprived students of educational opportunities, prevented sick people from getting treatment and restricted access to refugees.

President Biden terminated that ban on his first day in office.

The House also passed on Wednesday The Access to Counsel Act of 2021, which would ensure that individuals with facially valid travel documents have the opportunity to communicate with counsel, a family member, or other interested party if they are subjected to a prolonged inspection process at ports of entry.

AXIOS reported on Wednesday that though members of the House are now urging the Senate to pass the NO BAN Act, though the measure is not expected to succeed in the higher chamber making it unlikely to reach Biden’s desk. The No Ban Act saw 159 cosponsors in the House, and passed 218-208, with one Republican voting yes, and three abstaining.

The Access to Council Act passed 217-207, with no Republican support.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) presided over the vote in the House on Wednesday and said the passage of the acts touched her personally.

“As a child of immigrants and a mother raising two Muslim boys in the United States, I was part of a historic moment that demonstrated loud and clear that WE BELONG,” she said over Twitter.

Presiding over the House floor today was very personal for me. As a child of immigrants and a mother raising two Muslim boys in the United States, I was part of a historic moment that demonstrated loud and clear that WE BELONG. P.S. Not bad for a girl from #SouthwestDetroit 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/jHDvNLFxKX — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 21, 2021

“Today, the House passed the NO BAN Act, providing our communities with the safety that similar bans would not be adopted in the future,” said Iman Awad, Deputy Director of Emgage Action. “Congress has signaled its commitment to ending these discriminatory policies which unjustly single out Black and Brown communities.”

“Now it’s time to eliminate the filibuster so we can get these bills to the President’s desk,” said U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

“We urge the Senate to protect Black and Brown immigrants from discrimination by passing the NO BAN Act to ensure no president can ever enact such a sweeping, xenophobic ban ever again,” Wade Henderson, CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

“We are also calling on Congress to find alternative immigration pathways for those would-be immigrants – including Diversity Visa winners – who were prevented by the previous administration’s Muslim and African bans from traveling to the United States and denied their chance at the American dream,” said CAIR Director of Government Affairs Department Robert S. McCaw.