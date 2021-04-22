Hamtramck elections: Eight candidates file for Council; five candidates for mayor

HAMTRAMCK — After Tuesday’s filing deadline for the upcoming races for Hamtramck mayor and three Council seats, the city now has a tentative list of candidates for an important 2021 election.

The following candidate list is up to date as of Thursday, as candidates had the option to drop out by Friday, April 23. The candidates for Hamtramck mayor and City Council are vying for four-year terms and will face off in the Aug. 3 primary election, after which the mayoral race will come down to two candidates and the Council race down to six candidates.

Candidates for the mayoral race, according to the Hamtramck city clerk, are:

City Councilman Saad Almasmari, who took over a seat last year after the resignation of former Councilwoman Andrea Karpinski.

Amer Mahmoud, a local physician who announced his decision to run early on. Mahmoud’s Facebook profile says he works for the Detroit Medical Center and Wayne State University.

John Ulaj, the publisher of the Hamtramck Review and a real estate broker.

Asm “Kamal” Rahman, who ran for mayor in 2017 and has sat on boards of prominent civil rights groups. He is an outspoken participant in the city’s public debates.

Finally, Mayor Karen Majewski will seek another term. If elected, she will become the city’s longest-serving mayor. Majewski served on the City Council as its president and mayor pro-tem before being elected as Hamtramck’s first woman mayor in 2005 and has won every mayoral race since.

Candidates for the council race, according the Hamtramck city clerk, are:

Amanda Jaczkowski, who is completing her master’s degree in public administration at Wayne State University.

Adam Albarmaki, an electrical engineering student at Wayne State University.

Cody Lown, a Ferndale Public School teacher.

Former Hamtramck City Councilman Abu A. Musa.

Lynn Blasey, who has an educational background in Middle Eastern history, art history and Communication.

Khalil A. Refai, president of the Yemerican Political Action Committee.

Armani Asad, a local artist who studied at The Arts Institute.

Muhith Mahmood, president of the Michigan Bangladeshi American Democratic Caucus.

The Hamtramck City Council has three open seats due to the resignations of Karpinski, and most recently Ian Perrotta, and the fact that Almasmari has opted to run for the mayoral position.