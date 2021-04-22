Michigan city and state income tax filing and payment deadline extended to May 17

Photo via iStock

LANSING — To match the federal government extension of tax return filing and payment deadline, Governor Whitmer signed two bills on Wednesday that update state and city income tax filing and payment deadlines.

The new federal tax deadline is Monday, May 17.

One bill extends the April 15 or April 30 city income tax return or payment deadlines. Within the tax year, the new deadline will follow the IRS or 15 days after, whichever is applicable for the city administering the income tax. The state says taxpayers will not be subject to interest and penalties during city income tax deadline extension periods

The second bill pushes the state income tax deadline from April 15 to May 17. If the IRS again extends the federal income tax filing and payment due date for the 2021 tax year, the state income tax deadline will also be automatically extended to match the federal income tax deadline. Again, taxpayers will not be subject to interest and penalties during state income tax deadline extension periods.

Changes to city income tax deadlines required state legislation.

“I’m happy to sign both of these bipartisan bills that give Michiganders more time on their income taxes,” Governor Whitmer said. “This has been a challenging time for both individuals and businesses. Moving these tax deadlines to align with changes at the federal level is simply the right thing to do, giving everyone a bit of a buffer and peace of mind as we navigate these extraordinary times.”