Dearborn student takes social media by storm with Rubik’s Cube art

Mohamed Charara with some of his Rubik's Cubes collection. Photo: Mohamed Charara

DEARBORN — A local 12-year-old boy is using Rubik’s Cubes to display his creativity and is taking multiple social media platforms by storm.

Mohamed Charara, a student at Unis Middle School, started collecting Rubik’s Cubes a year ago.

“I once saw a video of someone doing it and I wanted to try it,” Charara said. “So, since then, I have been doing them.”

Charara said that while a project can take a long time to complete, he can complete a Rubik’s Cube very quickly.

“It depends on the piece, but I can usually complete them in three to six hours,” he said. “My personal best is 28 seconds, but I usually range between 30 and 40 seconds.”

Charara has a collection of more than 1,000 Rubik’s Cubes and posts time-lapse videos of his work on Instagram and Tik-Tok as @rubikscuber0.

While Charara has become an overnight sensation, he also has big dreams.

“I am a swimmer on Unis Middle School’s swim team,” he said. “I was born in Dearborn and have lived here all my life. I plan on becoming a reconstructive plastic surgeon. I want people to know that I find a huge passion in Rubik’s Cubes and I do it, not only for myself to enjoy, but for the entertainment of others.”

Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko said that he is extremely impressed with Charara.

“I saw this online and I think that Mohamed’s creativity is outstanding, especially during the pandemic when we are so reliant on technology,” he said. “Thank you to his mother for motivating him to use his talent in a productive manner. I look forward to seeing some of his upcoming creations and I would be happy to invite him to a school board meeting in the future to share his work. This is another example of the great talent that our students have in the Dearborn Public Schools.”

Charara said his family helps him find his next ideas and edit his videos, but that he wants the community to never give up.

“You should keep trying no matter how tired or frustrated you may be,” he said. “In the end, you will be happy with how far you’ve come.”