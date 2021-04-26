City Clerk accepting nominating petitions for a Charter Commission

Dearborn Administrative Center

DEARBORN – In addition to narrowing down their mayor and council selection, voters will have another big decision in the Aug. 3 primary elections.

Whether the community wants to revise the City Charter or not will be put before voters in the primary election.

If voters decide that the charter should be revised, a Charter Commission will be established and its nine members will be elected in the Nov. general election.

Those who want to run for a position on the commission must file petitions by 4:00 p.m. on July 20 to get on the ballot.

The petitions are due before knowing whether a commission will be formed in accordance with state election laws.

If voters do not approve the charter revision approval, there will not be an election for the Charter Commission positions in November.

Candidates must be a registered voter in the city of Dearborn and must submit an Affidavit of Identity and Receipt of Filing along with a minimum of 100 valid petition signatures and no more than 200 petition signatures.

A charter revision is expected to take two years and a document revised by a Charter Commission would have to be approved by voters.

The current city charter went into effect Jan. 1, 2008 and if a general revision is not approved by voters, the current charter would stand.

Amendments can still be put on a ballot by the city council or citizen petitions for portions of the charter without a commission.

The petition forms and information packets are available at City Clerk George Darany’s office at the Dearborn Administrative Center at 16901 Michigan Ave.