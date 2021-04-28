University of Michigan Dearborn announces COVID vaccine or testing requirement for fall semester

University of Michigan Dearborn

DEARBORN – The University of Michigan Dearborn announced their plan to return to campus for the fall 2021 semester which requires vaccines and testing.

The university is planning to have most classes taught fully in person or hybrid fashion and a return of on-campus student support services, co-curricular activities, and campus services.

As a part of this plan, the university will be requiring students, faculty, and staff to provide either documentation of a weekly negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or that they are fully immunized with a vaccine that has received FDA Emergency Use Authorization.

The announcement is effective Sept. 1 and applies to all students, faculty, and staff that would be going to campus for any reason.

“Throughout the pandemic, the university has fulfilled its mission of educating our students, while prioritizing the health and safety of our campus community,” Domenico Grasso, Chancellor of UM Dearborn, said. “This announcement allows us to move forward with our plans of a return to on-campus activities, which we know are so important for student success, while continuing to keep our campus community safe and healthy.”

Students and staff who are fully remote will not need to meet the requirement.

The plan has been endorsed by the leadership of the university’s Faculty Senate, Staff Senate, and Student Government.

Details regarding how the process will be implemented and how the information will be collected and maintained will be shared in coming weeks along with guidance regarding how the policy will apply to campus partners, visitors, and events.