Dearborn Public Schools to host free COVID testing site and vaccine clinic

Edsel Ford High School

DEARBORN – In their continued fight against COVID-19, Dearborn Public Schools is offering another free COVID test site and vaccine clinic at Edsel Ford High School.

On Friday April 30 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:40 p.m., the district is inviting students aged 16 and 17 year olds in the community to receive a free Pfizer vaccine at Edsel Ford High School.

Appointments are required and can be made at this appointment link. The clinic is hosted by Henry Ford Health System and students younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

On Saturday May 1, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., COVID rapid tests will be provided for free at Edsel Ford High School in an event being run by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Anyone in the area interested in receiving a COVID test is encouraged to use the site, especially those who do not have symptoms.

“We know our students do not live in a vacuum,” Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said. “COVID is an issue facing the entire world, and the disease has hit Dearborn especially hard. We are glad to do our part to help control COVID’s spread by offering our facilities for testing and vaccinations.”

For the Saturday testing, appointments are requested but walk-ins are also accepted.

Face masks are required at all times while on school property.

Edsel Ford High School is 20601 Rotunda Dr. in Dearborn. Testing will be conducted outdoors and those coming for testing should enter the student parking lot at the stoplight on Rotunda.