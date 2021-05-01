Anthony Camilleri running for Dearborn Heights mayor

Photo courtesy: Anthony Camilleri

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Anthony Camilleri, a local businessman and resident for more than 49 years, has decided it’s time to run for mayor.

Camilleri said that in his campaign, he will strive to work with and for all residents.

“My goals are to build a stronger, safer, better community,” he said. “Everything I set out to tackle and accomplish will be my goal. To improve the city and community as a whole for the residents, businesses, business owners and schools in every way I can and to have a city we all can be proud of.”

Camilleri said that public safety is one of his top priorities and areas of concern.

“I believe I would be a very effective fit for this position as mayor of Dearborn Heights,” he said. “The city now needs time to heal and come together united, put all differences aside, not only for the good of the city, but all of its residents and businesses. I am passionate about the city and feel I can be an instrument to move the city in a positive direction, all working together.

I am skilled at communicating effectively with diverse people across various platforms. My involvement includes working with various city, county, state and federal officials to assist residents and businesses. I am passionate about the city. I believe my knowledge and experience in managing my own business affairs, communication skills, working with various government officials and residents, would make me a strong fit for mayor, the community and surrounding communities as well. The city, its residents, businesses and community must always come first.”