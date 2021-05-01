Lola Elzein is running for one of seven seats on the Dearborn City Council

Lola Elzein filing her petitions. Photo: Lola Elzein Facebook page

DEARBORN — With all seven seats on the City Council up for grabs in this year’s election, Lola Elzein is one of 18 candidates vying for one of those seats.

Elzein was born and raised in Dearborn and is a graduate of the University of Michigan-Dearborn and the Thomas M. Cooley Law School, and recently earned an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Elzein, often referred to as “The Title Lady”, established Venture Title Agency in 2014 in the heart of Dearborn.

“I have pondered on this idea to run for City Council for years,” she said. “Upon completing my MBA, I decided to embark on my next journey and pulled my petitions for City Council. In the coming weeks, you will be hearing from my campaign as I continue to meet with residents to learn more about the issues that are important to them. I have wanted to run for years. I established a successful business in Dearborn and I decided now is the right time to give back through public service.”

Elzein said that taxes are on the top of her priority list.

“I want to be a fierce advocate for our residents,” she said. “I bring a unique skill set to City Council and some of my goals include attracting more development into our city, improving city services, including street sweeps, working with our public safety units to ensure we provide the best service to our residents. I am a property owner and parent in this city, so the issues that impact me most include public safety, property taxes and city services.”

Elzein is an active volunteer in several community organizations, including the Dearborn Education Foundation and is a mother of two daughters, Milena, who is 9 and Céline, who is 3.