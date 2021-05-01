Rachel LaPointe is in the race for a seat on the Dearborn Heights City Council

Rachel LaPointe

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Rachel LaPointe is one of two women vying for one of four full-term City Council seats that are up for election this year.

“Dearborn Heights is in a time of transition, following the passing of Mayor Paletko, and we need strong, creative leaders,” she said. “When I noticed that the City Council could potentially have no female members, I knew that it was time for me to run. I’ve always been interested in government and I know that I can be a voice for women and young people on City Council.”

LaPointe said that transparency is her priority.

“Trust, transparency and belonging are the root of everything I do,” she said. “We need to reassure all residents that the city is here for them and that we are listening. Increasing communication and making it easy to find information and contact the city are immediate concerns of mine. We also need to finish a lot of projects that have been discussed for years, like flooding, blight and rodents.”

LaPointe also said it’s important for Dearborn Heights to become similar to other cities.

“After that, we need to work together to make our community one that offers first-class amenities to all of our residents,” she said. “It’s frustrating to see cities nearby offering all sorts of services and opportunities to residents that we don’t have, especially recreational activities for families and kids. If we want our city to thrive in the future, we need to clean up and then plan for some fun.”

Having a bachelor’s degree from the University of Detroit Mercy and experience in communications and marketing, the third generation resident, wife and mother said that communication is the key to success.

“Communication and financial transparency are the most important issues for our city,” she said. “Both require elected officials and city employees to be clear with the public about what’s going on. No resident should feel out of the loop when it comes to the city.”

LaPointe is active in advocacy, assisting in organizing community events and volunteering for many things at her church.