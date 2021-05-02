Michigan Muslim Community Council recognized for COVID service, fostering dialogue, by FBI

An MMCC member poses for a photo with the Arab American News corespondent Abbas Al Haj-Ahmed at a COVID-19 pandemic relief drive in December. Photo courtesy: The Michigan Muslim Community Council

DETROIT – The FBI Detroit’s Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters announced on Thursday that the Michigan Muslim Community Council (MMCC) has received FBI Detroit’s Community Leadership Award for 2020.

The field office says the MMCC is a committed member of FBI Detroit’s multicultural engagement council and in that role has fostered dialogue between the FBI and Michigan’s large Muslim community. During the last year, the MMCC participated in virtual town halls during which leaders from the Muslim community and FBI Detroit discussed making communities safer by creating trust between law enforcement and the community.

The organization also provided FBI information on COVID-19 schemes, elder fraud, and hate crimes to the Muslim community. The MMCC led crucial efforts to bring needed resources to law enforcement, healthcare workers and the southeast Michigan community during the worst peaks of the pandemic. Last year, Ramadan overlapped with the early phases of the pandemic and the MMCC organized to provide delivery of halal meals to health care workers at hospitals in the metro Detroit area.

“The commitment the MMCC has demonstrated to fostering open dialogue and encouraging relationships between law enforcement and Michigan’s diverse communities is laudable and worthy of this recognition,” the field office said in a press release. “On behalf of the FBI Detroit Field Office, we are honored to present the Michigan Muslim Community Council with the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award for 2020.”

Since 1990, the annual award from FBI field office is presented an individual or organization in “recognition of their extraordinary contributions to the education and prevention of crime in their communities.”

“The FBI’s mission is a heavy one: to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution,” said Waters. “And we can’t carry that weight alone. We can’t fully succeed without strong law enforcement, intelligence, business, and community partners. The MMCC has helped us learn and understand more about the people we serve and helped the community learn and understand more about the FBI. This is a key step in making our communities stronger and safer.”

MMCC also led a humanitarian food relief effort spanning six counties and 12 cities in Michigan that provided approximately 500,000 food boxes to more than 100,000 families. Hundreds of volunteers assisted with the no-contact distributions, including truck drivers, truck owners, students, professionals from various fields, elected officials, and law enforcement.

“The FBI in Detroit is honored to be able to recognize and thank the MMCC for its service to the community and for helping the FBI better protect the people of Michigan,” added Waters.

FBI Detroit Field Office says these distribution events provided the an opportunity to connect and engage with “our diverse communities when it mattered most for our state.”