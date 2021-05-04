Local men host Ramadan 5K to raise money for charity

Mo Baydoun, Hamid Soueidan, Dr. Mike Eldirani, Ali Soueidan, and Ahmad "Emo" Elzayat

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Councilman Mo Baydoun is partnering with brothers Ali Soueidan and Hamid Soueidan, Dr. Mike Eldirani, and Ahmad Elzayat, of the Amity Foundation, to host a Ramadan 5K.

An idea that was originally presented by the Soueidan brothers, has turned into a large charity event that will help provide food to the hungry.

“Originally when we were talking about it, they had wanted to do a Ramadan 5K throughout the city of Dearborn Heights at night,” Baydoun said. “And we were talking about it and thinking it over and I thought what if we use the track at Crestwood High School Track under the lights?”

With the approval of the school board trustees and Superintendent Youssef Mosallam, the group was able to secure the track to ensure a safe, secure, and enclosed space so that they don’t have to risk running at night around traffic.

With over 55 businesses stepping up to support and sponsor the event, there will be vendors along the track as well.

“People don’t have to come and run or even walk,” Baydoun said. “If people want to come and just enjoy the food and the vendors they can do that too.”

Registration for the event will cost $20 and all proceeds from the event will be collected by the Amity Foundation and will be sent back to the Middle East to help feed the hungry. A small amount of the proceeds will be donated back to the Crestwood School District for allowing the event to take place on their track.

Over 250 people have already registered for the event and the first 400 will be given t-shirts.

“This is our way of saying we hear you, we are with you, we support you,” Baydoun said. “And most importantly we stand in solidarity with you. One thing that is really amazing is even in a pandemic with so many struggling, we still have so many people willing to donate and do things for other people.”

The event will take place from 10 p.m. until around 3 a.m.on May 7 at Crestwood High School.

Police will be there for security reasons and the event will adhere to current CDC guidelines. To register, people can visit www.ramadan5k.com.