Dearborn Public Schools looking for Teacher of the Year nominations

Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN – Nominations have now opened for the 2021 Alberta Muirhead Teacher of the Year Student’s Choice Award in the Dearborn Public Schools.

The award is sponsored by the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce and presented by LaFontaine Automotive Group.

Nomination forms are due by Friday, May 28 at 5 p.m. and can be found on the district’s first bell page or by clicking here.

Paper nomination forms can also be picked up at any of the schools in the district or the District’s Administrative Service Center at 18700 Audette St.

Once nomination forms are completed, they can be dropped off or mailed to the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce at 22100 Michigan Ave. or faxed to 313-584-9818.

Students can nominate any teacher whom they feel has made an outstanding contribution to the teaching profession, but cannot nominate more than two teachers per student.

Preschool through second grade students are asked to describe how their teacher makes learning fun and may include a drawing if they wish.

Third through fifth grade students must describe how their teacher has created a classroom where learning is positive and fun.

Middle school students are asked to explain how their teacher connects classroom learning with everyday life and high school students must describe how their teacher is preparing them to be college and career ready.

“In a year where every teacher is deserving of this award, I hope many of our students will take a few moments to nominate their favorite teacher,” Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said. “Nominating a teacher for this award is a great way to honor them and show appreciation for the work they have done to create a meaningful educational experience in the virtual, hybrid, and in-person classroom.”

Applications will be assessed on the quality of the nomination, not on the number of nominations received.

Judges are members of the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce Education Committee and are not provided with the teachers’ names.

One winner from each category will be announced at a special ceremony to be held at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 4:15 p.m..

This year’s nomination was delayed with the hopes of COVID conditions improving to allow for in-person awards in the fall.

Winning teachers receive a $1,000 cash prize and a glass award commemorating their achievement.

“I want to thank the Chamber of Commerce and all the sponsors for once again providing this event,” Maleyko said. “Our district is very fortunate to have so many great community partners.”