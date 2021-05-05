Governor Whitmer appoints Henry Ford College president to Michigan Council for Rehabilitation Services

Russell Kavalhuna

DEARBORN — Governor Whitmer has appointed Henry Ford College (HFC) President Russell Kavalhuna to the Michigan Council for Rehabilitation Services (MCRS).

The 17-member MCRS reviews, analyzes and advises Michigan’s rehabilitation programs and services and works to improve public vocational rehabilitation services delivered by the Bureau of Services for Blind Persons (BSBP) and Michigan Rehabilitation Services (MRS).

Kavalhuna was appointed to fill a vacancy on the MCRS representing the Michigan Workforce Development Board for a term expiring on Dec. 31.

Kavalhuna earned his bachelor’s degree in aviation science from Western Michigan University and a juris doctor degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

He has been president of HFC since July 2018 and was previously a federal prosecutor and a commercial airline captain.

“I am honored to serve on this council to improve opportunities for Michigan workers and create an inclusive, engaged workforce across our state,” Kavalhuna said. “Michigan Rehabilitation Services provides access to the workforce for individuals with disabilities and provides businesses with qualified, dedicated workers who will help grow our state’s economy. Preparing Michigan citizens for meaningful careers is a hallmark of the work we do at Henry Ford College. I look forward to joining the MCRS.”