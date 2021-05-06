Dearborn City Council to return to in person meetings effective immediately

Dearborn City Council

DEARBORN – Beginning May 6, the Dearborn City Council will be holding their meetings in person starting with their Committee of the Whole meeting.

The regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday May 11 is also planned to be in person.

Both meetings will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Dearborn Administrative Center at 16901 Michigan Ave and will only be available in person as no Zoom option will be available.

Public health protocols and capacity limitations in compliance with current state mandates will be strictly enforced.

Everyone attending the meetings must wear a mask over their mouth and nose, social distance, and will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entering the building.

The regularly scheduled meeting on May 11 will be broadcast on City of Dearborn Television (CDTV), which is channel 12 on Comcast, channel 10 on WOW, and channel 99 on AT&T U-Verse.

The meeting will also be live streamed online at www.cityofdearborn.org by selecting the “watch CDTV live” button near the bottom of the page.

The meeting will also be available on the city’s on-demand service online as of May 12.

While the format of future meetings has not yet been confirmed, the city council hopes to continue to hold meetings in person but changing public health conditions and state guidelines may alter the format in which the meetings are held.

Councilman Mike Sareini said he is glad that the meetings are going back to in person.

“We have come to the consensus that it is safe to do so,” he said. “Public will of course still be allowed to come but if they are not comfortable doing so, they can submit their comments in writing or via email prior to the meetings as they’ve always been able to do. I am comfortable with this decision as we are in budget season and these meetings are crucial.”