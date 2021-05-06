Dearborn Heights man accused of strangling mother to death

Aaron Samir Akel arraignment Photo: WDIV

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A man is accused of strangling his mother to death just one month after she asked a judge to release him when he was charged with assaulting her.

Aaron Samir Akel, 45, of Dearborn Heights was originally arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and misdemeanor domestic violence.

The charges stemmed from an incident involving his mother, Ibtisam Field, 73.

Akel had pleaded guilty to attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm on March 16, but the misdemeanor charge was dropped.

At his sentencing hearing on April 7, Field had asked that her son be released and told the court she wanted him to receive drug and mental health treatment and that she wanted to be able to have contact with him again.

The judge in the case had ordered that Akel have no contact with his mother, but did agree that he needed to receive treatment at a facility arranged by the probation department.

Officials said that Akel was released, but did not call his probation agent and once referred to a facility, he did not show up and attempts to follow up with him had failed.

At approximately 4:40 a.m. on May 4, Dearborn Heights police were called to a home in the 5300 block of Pardee Avenue, where they found Field’s body in the bedroom. Medical officials pronounced her dead at the scene of strangulation and Akel was arrested at the scene.

“This is what we all fear in domestic violence cases,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “The assistant prosecutor appeared in court many times in this case. The defendant served his jail time and we worked with Mrs. Field with great care to craft a sentence that she supported to enable her son to get the help he needed. Very unfortunately, he refused to take advantage of the offered help.”

Akel is charged with one count of first degree murder and was arraigned on May 6 at the 20th District Court and remanded to the Wayne County Jail.

“I would indicate for the record that the defendant is the one who called 911,” Worthy said. “And admitted on the 911 phone call that he is the one who strangled his mother to death, and in his words, he said, ‘I killed my mom.’”

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 14 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 26.