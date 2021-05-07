Dearborn Public Schools to offer free summer learning programs

Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN — Dearborn Public Schools is offering free summer academic and enrichment learning programs that will run from June 23 until August 13.

Elementary and middle school students can participate in the programs that will be in-person at their school Monday through Thursday from at least 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.; and as long as there is interest, most schools are also planning on running additional enrichment programs from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. the same days.

Parents need to register by May 14 and can reach out to their children’s school for registration forms or for any questions they may have.

High school students will have options to register later in May for free for select classes offered through their home high school, which will include credit recovery and enrichment course offerings.

Classes for the high school programs will run Monday through Thursday with asynchronous lessons on Fridays from June 28 until July 23.

The high school courses, for this year only, will be free on scholarship as long as the student passes the class. Students who fail the class will lose the scholarship and be required to pay a $50 fee.

Credit recovery classes will include some courses offered virtually and some in-person, but enrichment courses for initial credit will only be available in-person.

“We know that students have suffered academically and in their social and emotional development since March of 2020 when the pandemic closed schools,” Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said. “These summer programs are a way to help students recover some of that lost opportunity and to give them more time in our classrooms with our outstanding teachers. We hope many of our families will take advantage of our summer school programs so we can help children grow and heal after a chaotic year.”