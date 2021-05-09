Detroit Police Chief expected to retire, announce candidacy for governor

Detroit Police Chief James Craig

DETROIT – Detroit Police Chief James Craig is expected to announce his retirement on Monday and also his candidacy for Michigan governor.

Craig, 64, has been chief since being appointed in July 2013 by Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr. When Craig took over the department, it was under a federal consent decree since 2003 and had been riddled with scandals. The decree was lifted in August 2014.

Before coming back to Detroit, Craig had served as chief of the Cincinnati and Portland, Maine police departments and also served for decades as a police officer in Los Angeles after being laid off by the Detroit police department in 1981.

Craig, a Republican, has said that police officers should be held “accountable for violating their oath and breaking the law,” but has also been an outspoken defender of law enforcement, including calling for Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s resignation after she tweeted that “policing in our country is inherently and intentionally racist,” and there should be “no more policing.”

Craig had appeared on CNN shortly after and said that her comments were “reckless and disgusting.”

Many sources have reported that Craig has spent recent days meeting with GOP leaders, including Ron Weiser, the chair of the Michigan Republican Party who made headlines when he referred to the state’s Democratic women leaders as “witches” in April.

Republicans have been seeking out a viable challenger to Whitmer in the 2022 election and senior Republicans contend that Craig could make a strong candidate because he could potentially win support in Wayne County which regularly gives Democratic candidates large margins of victory. Whitmer received more than 70 percent of the vote in 2018 in Wayne County.

Sources have reported that Craig will not announce candidacy at the same time as his retirement out of respect for Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, but that Craig is expected to announce retirement on May 10 to be effective June 1.