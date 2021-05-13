City of Dearborn recognizes National Police Week

Dearborn Police

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Police Department is recognizing National Police Week by remembering officers lost in the line of duty.

In a post on its Facebook page, the department said it is grateful for officers.

“Mayor John B. O’Reilly, Jr. and Chief Ronald Haddad recognize and remember police officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in protection of the communities they serve,” the post read. “We stand in gratitude for all members who wear the badge in service to our city. It is most appropriate that their service and lives continue to be recognized by the nation this coming week.”

The post also mentioned President Kennedy.

“We will always remember, in 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week,” the post read. “Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.”

The post also recognized five officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty as Dearborn police officers.

They listed Commander Dale Francis Bernock, whose end of watch was Oct. 3, 2005; Corporal Norbert Melvin Szczygiel, whose end of watch was Aug. 27, 1977; Lieutenant Louis Arthur Hinkel, whose end of watch was Aug. 2, 1974; Patrolman Andrew H. Cain, whose end of watch was Dec. 23, 1939 and Patrolman Cecil Spencer, whose end of watch was Aug. 26, 1928.